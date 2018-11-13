Utah lawmakers seek valuation of federal lands in state

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah lawmakers want to get a valuation of federal lands in the state so they can deliver a bill to the U.S government to show how much revenue the lands could generate if they were privately owned.

The Deseret News reports the Legislative Management Committee is meeting Tuesday to consider issuing a request for bids to begin a valuation of federal lands in Washington County.

Legislators are planning to expand the assessment later.

They seek to find the difference between current payments by the federal government and the actual taxable value of the land.

Utah received $40.7 million in lieu of taxes this year. Republican State Rep. Ken Ivory says the payments barely reached over a dollar per acre for the 33 million acres (13 million hectares) of federal lands.

