Utah speakers say take action in fight against pornography

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Mormon church leader who spoke at an annual anti-pornography conference says while "porn kills love", love can also kill porn.

Speakers at the annual conference by the Utah Coalition Against Pornography in Salt Lake City on Saturday encouraged attendees to take action in their fight against pornography and sexual materials in public spaces.

Utah lawmakers declared pornography a public health crisis in 2016.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Primary General President Joy Jones says she thinks people are not talking about the issue or discussing it with youth and children enough.

Rebecca Pond with the group Women for Decency said attendees should speak up if they find images or writings to be too sexual and demand the content be removed from public spaces.