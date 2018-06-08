Utah state representative nominated to state senate

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Utah Rep. Keith Grover is set to take former Sen. Margaret Dayton's seat in the Utah Senate.

Utah County Republican Party Chair Rob Craig announced the selection Thursday.

Dayton resigned for health reasons.

Grover's name will be passed along to Gov. Gary Herbert, who is responsible for the official appointment.

The Daily Herald reports two candidates had originally filed to fill the vacancies, but Grover was left as the sole candidate when Charles Larson withdrew his candidacy.

There are about six months left in Dayton's term.

Grover has filed to run for the seat in the November election.

Craig says they will not attempt to fill Grover's empty seat until after the Republican primary for the race is held June 26.

Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldextra.com