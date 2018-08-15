VA accused of failing to pay bills for health care company

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A health care provider says a billing dispute with the Department of Veterans Affairs has forced it to stop providing services to more than a dozen veterans in New Hampshire.

The Boston Globe reports owners of Right at Home stopped caring for 16 veterans as of Friday because they were unable to get about $60,000 in bills paid by the VA. Owners of the Londonderry company said Tuesday they had been trying to get payments for months and warned the VA two weeks ago they would have to end services if no money was forthcoming.

The VA blamed the company for failing to include complete Social Security numbers on invoices. The company said that requirement is new, and many of their bills go much further back.