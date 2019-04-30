Vatican relaunches women's magazine team after resignations

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican has announced a new editorial leadership team for its women's magazine, following the clamorous exit of its previous editor who alleged a campaign of delegitimization by the Vatican's new communications operation.

Three of the new members of the editorial team of Women Church World previously worked for the magazine and stayed on following the resignation of founder Lucetta Scaraffia and some other members in March.

The new coordinator is Rita Pinci, the former editor-in-chief of Rome daily Il Messaggero who currently works for the TV2000 broadcaster of the Italian bishops' conference.

In a statement Tuesday, Pinci said she had been assured "complete freedom" to publish the monthly by the editor of the Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano, Andrea Monda.

Monda strongly denied claims by Scaraffia that he interfered in her work.