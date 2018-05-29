Vegas sheriff hopefuls weigh in on immigration, gun control

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three Las Vegas sheriff hopefuls say they wouldn't let the region become a "sanctuary" community, and are committed to upholding the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding gun owners.

Former North Las Vegas police Lt. Tim Bedwell, school police detective Matt Caldwell and former Las Vegas police Detective Gordon Martines took questions during a Thursday evening forum involving a few dozen residents, gun enthusiasts and other office holders at a gun range in Henderson.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and candidate Greg Heiny did not attend.

Early voting has begun for the June 12 primary.

The U.S. Department of Justice has found no evidence Clark County does not comply with immigration officials and laws, according to a letter released by the county in August.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com