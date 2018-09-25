Vehicle broken into on Meadowbrook Road in Darien

DARIEN — A car was reported broken into on Meadowbrook Road, police said.

On Sept. 19 at 6 a.m., a resident on Meadowbrook Road went out to his 2016 Audi Q5 and found it had been rifled through. The glove box and center console were ajar and their contents strewn about the front seats. According to police, nothing had been taken.

The complainant said the vehicle had been unlocked overnight. A search of the nearby area revealed no further information, police said.

