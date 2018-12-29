https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Vehicle-fire-at-Atlanta-airport-snarls-traffic-13497651.php
Vehicle fire at Atlanta airport snarls traffic
JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A vehicle fire at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport sent a plume of thick black smoke over the north terminal canopy, creating a traffic nightmare for many.
WSB-TV reports photos show a burned-out white truck or SUV, heavily engulfed in flames Saturday.
Firefighters had gotten the blaze under control by around 4:30 p.m. The airport's official Twitter account said the issue was resolved.
It's unclear if anyone was injured or how the fire started.
View Comments