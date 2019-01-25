https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Vehicle-reported-stolen-on-Birch-Road-13552068.php
Vehicle reported stolen on Birch Road
DARIEN — A car was reported stolen on Birch Road, police said.
On Jan. 17 at 9:03 a.m., a complainant told officers they had parked their 2008 Volvo XC90 in the driveway the day prior around 7 p.m.
At 8 a.m. the following morning, the complainant observed the vehicle was gone, and told police the keys were not left inside.
There were no signs of forced entry, according to police.
dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568
View Comments