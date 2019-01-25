Vehicle reported stolen on Birch Road

DARIEN — A car was reported stolen on Birch Road, police said.

On Jan. 17 at 9:03 a.m., a complainant told officers they had parked their 2008 Volvo XC90 in the driveway the day prior around 7 p.m.

At 8 a.m. the following morning, the complainant observed the vehicle was gone, and told police the keys were not left inside.

There were no signs of forced entry, according to police.

