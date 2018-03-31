Vehicle scanning system being installed at San Luis port

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (AP) — Construction of a new inspection system to rapidly scan passenger vehicles for contraband and security threats is underway at the San Luis border crossing in southwestern Arizona.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says installation of the drive-thru imaging system is expected to be completed in early May and that travelers in the meantime should consider planning their trips during periods of lighter traffic or to use an alternate port.

The agency says the Z-Portal system produces multi-view images that show changes in density, alerting officers to the potential presence of hidden stowaways, narcotics, merchandise, and other concealed threats.

The agency also says use of the system will help reduce risks faced by officers physically dismantling vehicles suspected of carrying concealed contraband and items that may pose a threat.