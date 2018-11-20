Vehicle stolen from Darien found in New Haven

DARIEN — A vehicle was stolen on Dubois Street and later found in New Haven.

On Nov. 13 around 6:08 a.m. police were contacted about a vehicle stolen on Dubois Street. The complainant told police she had parked her BMW X5 in her driveway at 7 p.m. the night before and noticed at 6 a.m. the vehicle was missing. According to police, the complainant said the keys were left in the vehicle.

Later that morning, detectives contacted “BMW Assist,” which was able to locate the vehicle parked at 47 Stanley St. in New Haven. Detectives arrived at the location and processed the vehicle for evidence. Inside the vehicle was a driver’s license belonging to an individual residing in Waterbury.

It was later determined the owner of the license was the victim of a motor vehicle burglary in Waterbury. The owner of the vehicle was notified and made arrangements to retrieve their vehicle, police said.

