Venezuela is key topic between Trump and Caribbean leaders

President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order requiring colleges to certify that their policies support free speech as a condition of receiving federal research grants, Thursday March 21, 2019, in the East Room of the White House in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The political and economic crisis in Venezuela tops the agenda of President Donald Trump's meeting Friday with leaders from the Caribbean, a region that has been far from united in joining the U.S. call for the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro.

Trump is hosting leaders of Jamaica, Bahamas, Haiti, Dominican Republic and St. Lucia at his affluent Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida to show his support for Caribbean countries that back democratic transition in Venezuela. The five have either denounced Maduro, or have joined more than 50 countries in recognizing Juan Guaido as the interim leader.

The crisis has put some Caribbean nations in a tough spot.

For years, Venezuela has provided then with a reliable supply of oil on low-credit terms, leaving them indebted to Caracas.