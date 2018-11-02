Vermont State Police retire last Ford Crown Victoria cruiser

WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police says it is retiring its final Crown Victoria police cruiser.

Green Ford Crown Victoria cruisers have patrolled the state's roadways for more than two decades. The Burlington Free Press reports the final cruiser, which operates out of Williston, will be retired Friday and auctioned off in the spring alongside other surplus police vehicles.

Public Safety Department Fleet Administrator David Tifft says the agency began using the car model in 1997, as it had become the vehicle of choice for many police agencies.

The majority of the marked state police cruisers are Ford Interceptor Utility cars, which the agency began using in 2012. Ford Motor Company discontinued the Crown Victoria in 2011.

