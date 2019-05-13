Vermont VA hospital to host 'Blessing of the Bikes'

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's Department of Veterans Affairs hospital is going to be hosting a Blessing of the Bikes later this month in front of the White River Junction facility.

The May 25 event will take place in the front parking lot.

Chaplain Anthony Madu will bless all the motorcycles and their riders.

The VA says the event is intended to promote motorcycle safety by bringing together riders as well as their families and friends together and raise awareness for automobile drivers during the warmer seasons.