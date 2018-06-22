Vermont candidate sorry for controversial abortion posts

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Democratic gubernatorial candidate James Ehlers has apologized for Facebook posts that suggest he holds anti-abortion views.

Posts on Ehlers personal, publicly available Facebook page show he wrote in 2015 to "pray for these legislators and their victims" when posting an article about Colorado Democratic legislators killing an anti-abortion bill.

He also described the work of Planned Parenthood as "horrors" on a CNN story about a 2015 video released by conservative activist James O'Keefe.

Ehlers says that nowhere in the post does he state he opposes a woman's right to choose. He says he was raising "specific questions on conventional thinking." Ehlers says he will strongly support planned parenthood if elected governor.

Ehlers served as an adviser for independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and runs water charity Lake Champlain International.