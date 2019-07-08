Vermont governor: DMV stopped sharing info with ICE in '17

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont governor's office says the state's Department of Motor Vehicles stopped sharing facial recognition information with federal immigration authorities more than two years ago.

Reports in the Washington Post and New York Times say Vermont was one of three states across the country where Immigration and Customs Enforcement asked for drivers' license information of undocumented immigrants and one of two that shared that information with federal agents.

Rebecca Kelley, a spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Phil Scott, said Monday the state stopped sharing the information in May 2017, after Scott, who took office earlier that year, was made aware of it.

Kelley says that since that time the software has not been used by law enforcement and law enforcement has not had access to the information.