Vermont pharmacy sues New York health care company

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — An independent Vermont pharmacy is suing a New York health insurance company for steering its customers toward mail order prescriptions.

Burlington Free Press reports that Rutland Pharmacy says MVP Health Care is artificially designating medications as specialty drugs and directing customers to a captive mail order pharmacy to fill those prescriptions.

Rutland Pharmacy, a family-owned company with locations in Rutland, Springfield and Ludlow, says its claims filed for filing those prescriptions have been rejected by MVP.

The pharmacy says it has lost more than $100,000 in revenue because of rejected claims and that MVP's actions are a way to get around a 2004 Vermont law designed to protect the state's remaining independent pharmacies.

MVP Health Care says the complaint is without merit and denies the practices were unlawful or circumvented Vermont law.