Vermont to discuss management of Northeast Kingdom lands

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont wants public input on the future management of some conserved lands in the Northeast Kingdom.

A Tuesday public meeting in Brighton will cover the use and management of the Bill Sladyk Wildlife Management Area, Black Turn Brook State Forest, and Averill Mountain Wildlife Management Area. The lands are mostly in the towns of Norton and Holland.

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department says these lands include vast areas of softwood and hardwood forest as well as numerous ponds and streams.

The meeting is part of routine management planning process for state lands owned by the Agency of Natural Resources.

It takes place at the Brighton Elementary School.