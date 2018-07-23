Vermont wants to keep its sequential highway exits

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's transportation secretary wants to save off a federal requirement to renumber the state's interstate and roadway exists.

WCAX-TV reports that Vermont Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn says the state doesn't see the need to remove and replace "perfectly good signs" with federal money. Flynn said businesses and recreational spots have long marketed themselves using the current system.

Exits number in most states correspond to the mile of the roadway.

That's not the case for Vermont.

The governor and other top state officials met with the Federal Highway Administration Friday to discuss the matter. Vermont isn't following a 2009 update requiring the state to renumber its exits.

FHA spokesman Doug Hecox says it's unclear whether Vermont could face consequences for not following a timeline to make the change.

