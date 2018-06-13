Veteran educator Elliott Landon named Darien’s interim superintendent of schools

Photo: Chris Marquette / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Superintendent of Schools Elliott Landon reacts to comments on his tenure in Westport. Landon was named interim Superintendent of Darien Public Schools on June 12, 2018. Superintendent of Schools Elliott Landon reacts to comments on his tenure in Westport. Landon was named interim Superintendent of Darien Public Schools on June 12, 2018. Photo: Chris Marquette / Hearst Connecticut Media Veteran educator Elliott Landon named Darien’s interim superintendent of schools 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — Elliott Landon, who served for 17 years as Superintendent of Schools in nearby Westport, has been named interim Superintendent replacing Dan Brenner.

Effective July 1, and contracted through June 30, 2019, Landon will helm Darien Public Schools. The decision was announced at Tuesday’s special meeting of the Board of Education, just three weeks after Brenner announced his intentions to resign.

“Dr. Landon is a well respected and renowned professional in the field of education,” said Board of Education Chairman Tara Ochman.

The details of Landon’s compensation package has not been released.

Landon served for 17 years in Westport, before stepping down in 2016. Prior, he served as superintendent in Long Beach, N.Y., Garden City, N.Y., and Ridgefield, for a combined 22 years. He has his bachelors degree from Brooklyn College, professional certification from Quinnipiac School of Law and masters and doctoral degree from Columbia University.

“Dr. Landon’s commitment to children can be seen throughout his extensive career,” Ochman said.

Brenner’s resignation was made official at a special meeting on May 30.

“Just recently, I have been approached with a once in a lifetime opportunity to run a private school that is something that I could not overlook,” Brenner said in a statement to the board.

He later announced that he would soon begin work at the United Nations International School in Manhattan in the role of executive director.

“After much thought, I concluded that this position was truly a once in a lifetime opportunity that I could not pass up,” Brenner said.

justin.papp@scni.com; @justinjpapp1; 203-842-2586