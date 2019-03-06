Veterans' facility set to be renamed after former mayor

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A Utah veterans' facility is set to be renamed after Maj. Brent Taylor, the former North Ogden mayor who was killed while serving in Afghanistan.

The North Ogden outstation of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs would be named the Major Brent Taylor Vet Center Outstation under a bill passed Tuesday by the U.S. House of Representatives.

Taylor was killed by a rogue Afghan soldier in November while serving for the Utah Army National Guard. He had taken a year leave as mayor of North Ogden for his second tour in Afghanistan and had previously served two tours in Iraq.

The bill to rename the veterans' center now goes to President Donald Trump.

