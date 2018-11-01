Vice president to campaign for Rosendale in Kalispell

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is making his third trip to Montana during this election cycle to campaign on behalf of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale.

His office said Pence is scheduled to stop in Kalispell on Monday, the day before Election Day. The time and place have not been announced.

President Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. also have made several appearances to support Rosendale as he seeks to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.

Trump is making an unprecedented fourth stop in Montana on Saturday afternoon at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Belgrade.

Pence held earlier rallies in Billings and Bozeman.

Trump vowed that Tester would pay at the polls after blaming him for derailing the nomination of White House doctor Ronny Jackson to head the Veterans Affairs department.