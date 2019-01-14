Victims demand urgent passage of Child Victims Act

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Child molestation victims are demanding that New York state lawmakers pass the long-stalled Child Victims Act within 30 days.

Several abuse survivors came to Albany Monday to urge quick action on the bill, which would extend statutes of limitations to give victims more time to seek criminal charges or sue their abusers. The act would also create a one-year window for victims to file lawsuits now barred by the statute of limitations.

The act was blocked for years by Senate Republicans, but with Democrats now in charge it should pass. The Catholic Church argues it will be financially devastating.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to include the act in the state budget, due in April. A spokesman said Monday that Cuomo will sign it sooner if it passes before that.