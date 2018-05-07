Video, credit card receipts lead police to suspected thief

DARIEN — A Stamford woman was arrested on a warrant Friday, charged with stealing money from a Bodega Taco Bard employee in April.

Christine Gjuraj, 30, of Crestview Avenue, was charged with sixth-degree larceny in connection with the April 8 incident. The victim said someone had taken her purse from where she had put it when she arrived at work. It was later discovered by a co-worker in the men’s bathroom. Missing from the purse was $102 in cash.

Police reviewed surveillance video and saw a woman take the purse and walk toward the restrooms. Based on where she was seated and sales receipts, police were led to Gjuraj. When first contacted by police, she said she was at the restaurant at the time, but gave conflicting statements, leading police to believe Gjuraj was responsible for the theft.

Gjuraj turned herself in at police headquarters and was released after posting $450 bond. She is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court on May 14.