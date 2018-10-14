  • A tree hollow on Post Road. Taken Oct. 5. Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media

    A tree hollow on Post Road. Taken Oct. 5.

    A tree hollow on Post Road. Taken Oct. 5.

    Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

A tree hollow on Post Road. Taken Oct. 5.

A tree hollow on Post Road. Taken Oct. 5.

Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media