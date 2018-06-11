https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Views-Gotta-buy-my-paw-a-truck-12978516.php Views: Gotta buy my paw a truck Published 12:00 am, Monday, June 11, 2018 Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1of/1 CaptionClose Image 1 of 1 Seen at Town Hall Seen at Town Hall Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Views: Gotta buy my paw a truck 1 / 1 Back to Gallery Most Popular 1 The Latest: Colorado fire forces evacuation of more homes 2 Police: Woman fled scene of an accident 3 Six cars involved in Rt. 8 crash in Bridgeport 4 Domestic dispute unfolds in police department lobby 5 Prostitution bust at illegal massage parlor in Stamford 6 5 Questions for ... Katie de Haas, rowing champion 7 Man crashes car into retaining wall View Comments © 2018 Hearst Communications, Inc.