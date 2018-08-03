  • A statue dedicated to the volunteer firefighters of Darien on Post Road. Taken July 16 Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo
Image 1of/1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1
A statue dedicated to the volunteer firefighters of Darien on Post Road. Taken July 16
A statue dedicated to the volunteer firefighters of Darien on Post Road. Taken July 16
Photo: Contributed Photo