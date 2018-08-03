https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Views-Little-Billy-drew-a-fireighter-13127423.php Views: Little Billy drew a fireighter Published 12:00 am EDT, Friday, August 3, 2018 Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1of/1 CaptionClose Image 1 of 1 A statue dedicated to the volunteer firefighters of Darien on Post Road. Taken July 16 A statue dedicated to the volunteer firefighters of Darien on Post Road. Taken July 16 Photo: Contributed Photo Views: Little Billy drew a fireighter 1 / 1 Back to Gallery Most Popular 1 Planning and Zoning approves Highfield Farm permit 2 Chicago protest against violence disrupts some traffic 3 Man arrested for not paying cab fare 4 Letters to the Editor: Hardison calls for independent investigator 5 Revamped Corbin Project under review 6 The Latest: Mother says missing Iowa student may be abducted 7 On the Market / Elegant Darien home is on a level acre at the end of a desirable cul de sac View Comments © 2018 Hearst Communications, Inc.