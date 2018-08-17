  • A tree on 2 Renshaw Road during a rainy day. Taken Aug. 13 Photo: /provided By Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Media
Photo: /provided By Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Media
Image 1of/1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1
A tree on 2 Renshaw Road during a rainy day. Taken Aug. 13
A tree on 2 Renshaw Road during a rainy day. Taken Aug. 13
Photo: /provided By Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Media