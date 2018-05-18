  • A display of red, white and blue on the Post Road in Darien. Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media / Darien News
Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1of/1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1
A display of red, white and blue on the Post Road in Darien.
A display of red, white and blue on the Post Road in Darien.
Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media