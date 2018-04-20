  • The baseball diamond at Renshaw Road. Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media / Darien News
Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1of/1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1
The baseball diamond at Renshaw Road.
The baseball diamond at Renshaw Road.
Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media