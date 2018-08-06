https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Views-Still-standing-on-the-stonewall-13127432.php Views: Still standing on the stonewall Published 12:00 am EDT, Monday, August 6, 2018 Photo: / Image 1of/1 CaptionClose Image 1 of 1 A Tree growing near Tokeneke road. A Tree growing near Tokeneke road. Photo: / Views: Still standing on the stonewall 1 / 1 Back to Gallery Most Popular 1 Police: New York mom caught with heroin in car in Milford 2 New location for Fitch Academy approved 3 Family argument results in arrest 4 Zimbabwe opposition says soldiers search for its supporters 5 Planning and Zoning approves Highfield Farm permit 6 Police ID man pulled from water in Milford who died 7 Revamped Corbin Project under review View Comments © 2018 Hearst Communications, Inc.