https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Views-Where-did-the-snowman-go-12906920.php Views: Where did the snowman go? Published 10:47 am, Friday, May 11, 2018 Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1of/1 CaptionClose Image 1 of 1 A snowman tops a building on Grove Street. A snowman tops a building on Grove Street. Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Views: Where did the snowman go? 1 / 1 Back to Gallery Most Popular 1 Not guilty plea expected from high school coach at arraignment 2 4 troopers hurt, suspect dead in Oklahoma shootout 3 Meet your neighbor... Ingrid Sarver, owner of Talaria Flats 4 Fate of proposed new Ox Ridge school goes to selectmen 5 Erin Stewart switches to Lt. Gov., drops Tesei 6 Swerving driver arrested for DUI 7 Video, credit card receipts lead police to suspected thief View Comments © 2018 Hearst Communications, Inc.