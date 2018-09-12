Viola Davis has regrets about role in 'The Help'

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Viola Davis attends the premiere for "Widows" on Day 3 of the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto.

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis has regrets about her role as a maid in the 2011 film "The Help."

The 53-year-old told The New York Times "it wasn't the voices of the maids that were heard." Davis says if you make a movie about what it felt like to work for white people and bring up children in 1963, then she wants to hear how you really feel about it. Davis says she never heard that in the film.

Davis received a nomination for the Academy Award for best actress for her role as Aibileen Clark. She won a Screen Actors Guild award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role.

Davis stars in the crime drama "Widows," which is in theaters Nov. 16.

