Virginia city to dedicate street renamed for Arthur Ashe

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tennis champion Arthur Ashe Jr. will be honored by the city of Richmond, state of Virginia and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture with an official dedication of Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

A ceremony is planned for June 22 on the museum's front lawn. The dedication will be followed by a community celebration. The events are free and open to the public.

Ashe grew up in Richmond. He was the first black player selected to the U.S. Davis Cup team and the only black man ever to win the singles title at the U.S. Open, Wimbledon and the Australian Open.

Ashe was a philanthropist who promoted education and civil rights. He died in 1993.

In February, the Richmond City Council approved a proposal to rename a historic street after him.