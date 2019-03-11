Visiting imam denies making anti-Semitic statements

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A visiting imam is denying that he made anti-Semitic statements in recent appearances at a north Philadelphia mosque, calling the accusation "completely false."

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Imam Abdelmohsen Abouhatab said in a statement Saturday that the excerpts from his guest speeches at Al Aqsa Islamic Society from November to February were "taken out of context to accuse me of anti-Semitism."

Islam, he said, "calls me to living peacefully alongside others who share different faiths, and to never transgress against the rights of others."

The paper reported earlier that the sermons included a reference to Jews as "the vilest" people.

The Anti-Defamation League on Monday called the denial "brazen" and said he was "shamefully unrepentant." Al Aqsa Islamic Society earlier called the remarks "reprehensible."