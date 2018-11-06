VoteCast: West Virginia voters say nation headed right way

A majority of voters casting midterm election ballots in West Virginia said the country is headed in the right direction, according to a wide-ranging survey of the American electorate.

As voters cast ballots for U.S. Senate and members of Congress in Tuesday's elections, AP VoteCast found that 6 in 10 West Virginia voters said the country is on the right track, compared with 4 in 10 who said the country is headed in the wrong direction.

Here's a snapshot of who voted and why in West Virginia, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, an innovative nationwide survey of about 135,000 voters and nonvoters — including 2,562 voters and 821 nonvoters in the state of West Virginia — conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

TOP ISSUES

Voters considered several issues to be important to their vote in this midterm election, including the economy (one-quarter), immigration (one-quarter), health care (one-quarter), terrorism (about 1 in 10) and the environment (1 in 20).

Roger Malcomb of Alum Creek, who suffers from black lung disease, said he wants to see Congress tackle health care next year. He said the government should be responsible for making health care available to all Americans because they've paid taxes their entire lives for it.

"If I go for an MRI, it costs me $1,000. And my medication stuff for my lungs, everything runs about $500 a month," Malcomb said. "I've got to pay that out of my own pocket. There is no such thing as health care anymore."

Malcomb said he typically votes a straight Democratic ticket. This year, "I voted for the person. I didn't for politics, Democrats or Republicans," he said.

STATE OF THE ECONOMY

Voters have a positive view of the nation's current economic outlook — two-thirds said the nation's economy is good, compared with one-third who said it's not good.

TRUMP FACTOR

For 4 in 10 West Virginia voters, President Donald Trump was not a factor they considered while casting their vote. By comparison, 6 in 10 said Trump was a reason for their vote.

Retiree Larry Linch of Clarksburg called Trump "a national embarrassment."

"Every day we wake up and turn on the news to see what stupidness he's done that day, or is trying to do," Linch said.

Linch said Trump was a main factor in his voting decisions.

"I picked each one individually, but they all had a 'D' by them," he said.

CONTROL OF CONGRESS

Tuesday's elections will determine control of Congress in the final two years of Trump's first term in office, and more than two-thirds of West Virginia voters said which party will hold control was very important as they considered their vote. Some 1 in 5 said it was somewhat important.

At the top of the West Virginia ballot was the U.S. Senate race, with Democrat Joe Manchin, a former governor, seeking a second full Senate term representing a state that supported Trump by 42 percentage points in 2016. His opponent is Patrick Morrisey, a two-term state attorney general and staunch Trump supporter.

Manchin has made maintaining health care protections for pre-existing conditions a major focus of his campaign and has hit Morrisey for joining a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. Morrisey calls Manchin a liberal who only acts bipartisan around Election Day.

Democrat Richard Ojeda, a retired Army paratrooper known for his tattoos and populist message, looks to break through Republican dominance in Trump-loving West Virginia in a showdown with a fellow state lawmaker for an open congressional seat.

Standing in his way is Carol Miller, a member of the GOP leadership team in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Associated Press Writer John Raby reported from Charleston, West Virginia.

