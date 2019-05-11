W.Va. Delegate Ray Hollen resigns to take defense job

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia delegate is resigning to work for the U.S. Defense Department.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports Republican Ray Hollen resigned his 9th District seat effective Sunday. The seat serves Wirt and Wood counties.

Hollen says in a letter to House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw that the defense job would not allow him to remain a delegate.

The 54-year-old Hollen is retired from the West Virginia state police. He was elected to the House in 2016 and reelected in 2018.

His district's Republican executive committee will have 15 days to nominate three potential replacements. Gov. Jim Justice will pick one of the three to take over.

