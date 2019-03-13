W.Va. gov to announce plan to repair secondary roads

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice is set to announce a plan to speed up repairs on secondary roads in West Virginia.

The Republican governor is scheduled to lay out his plan Wednesday, just days after firing his transportation secretary.

Justice says secondary roads aren't being addressed with the necessary urgency.

On Sunday, Justice announced the firing of state transportation secretary and highways commissioner Tom Smith in a brief statement. Justice called for the department to "return to the core mission of maintaining the quality of our secondary roads and bridges."

Voters in 2017 passed a referendum for the state to sell $1.6 billion in bonds to finance state road repairs and construction. Justice has proposed steering road bond money meant for major projects toward repairing secondary roads.