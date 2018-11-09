By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the voting on the Measure 940 - New Law Enforcement Rules.

TP PR Yes No
Adams 3 2 1,633 2,102
Asotin 7 6 4,637 4,317
Benton 50 46 29,495 38,272
Chelan 21 11 9,725 10,407
Clallam 24 15 12,513 10,590
Clark 125 117 95,263 81,862
Columbia 2 1 735 1,235
Cowlitz 30 25 17,754 21,249
Douglas 10 5 3,367 4,728
Ferry 2 1 1,368 1,633
Franklin 15 15 10,285 11,417
Garfield 2 1 540 780
Grant 19 18 10,012 15,087
Grays Harb 20 19 13,836 14,419
Island 24 21 20,914 16,265
Jefferson 12 11 13,690 6,011
King 595 559 604,173 241,536
Kitsap 79 69 60,184 43,390
Kittitas 11 6 4,899 6,136
Klickitat 7 4 3,326 3,547
Lewis 23 23 13,842 19,633
Lincoln 4 3 1,933 3,509
Mason 18 17 12,946 12,380
Okanogan 11 5 4,071 4,719
Pacific 7 5 4,619 4,060
Pend Oreil 4 3 2,998 3,763
Pierce 227 148 111,549 93,072
San Juan 6 5 7,630 2,981
Skagit 35 17 13,223 12,196
Skamania 4 4 2,643 2,845
Snohomish 213 182 149,059 114,721
Spokane 145 100 89,509 74,597
Stevens 15 9 5,181 7,957
Thurston 82 79 65,459 47,807
Wahkiakum 2 1 1,200 1,209
Walla Wlla 16 9 6,870 7,306
Whatcom 64 64 62,677 44,047
Whitman 11 7 5,516 4,479
Yakima 55 28 17,368 19,088
Totals 2,000 1,661 1,496,642 1,015,352

AP Elections 11-09-2018 09:53