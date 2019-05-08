WHL: Leason, Kelly lead as Raiders rout Giants 8-2 for 2-1 lead in league final

LANGLEY, B.C. - Brett Leason and Parker Kelly had two goals apiece as the Prince Albert Raiders routed the Vancouver Giants 8-2 on Tuesday in Game 3 of the Western Hockey League's final.

Prince Albert now holds a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series for the Ed Chynoweth Cup.

Ozzy Wiesblatt, Cole Fonstad, Noah Gregor and Dante Hannoun rounded out the attack for the Raiders.

Ian Scott made 27 saves for the win.

Brayden Watts and Yannik Valenti scored for the Giants. David Tendeck started in net for Vancouver, stopping 10-of-13 shots in 41:46 minutes of work before Trent Miner came on in relief. Miner turned aside 9-of-14 shots.

Prince Albert went 4 for 8 on the power play and the Giants were 2 for 8 with the man advantage.

Game 4 is in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday.