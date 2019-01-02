WHL Roundup: Blades dominate Broncos 5-2 for second straight victory

SASKATOON - Max Gerlach had a goal and an assist as the Saskatoon Blades defeated the Swift Current Broncos 5-2 to pick up a second straight win in Western Hockey League action Tuesday.

Chase Wouters, Josh Paterson, Kirby Dach and Riley McKay rounded out the scoring for the Blades (23-11-5).

Billy Sowa and Alec Zawatsky answered for the Broncos (7-27-3).

Nolan Maier turned aside 17 shots for Saskatoon. Joel Hofer stopped 41 shots in a losing effort for Swift Current.

The Blades went 1 for 6 on the power play. The Broncos were scoreless in three chances with the man advantage.

The Broncos' Matthew Stanley and the Blades' Zach Huber both received game misconducts after a fight at 11:48 of the second period.

---

HITMEN 6 ROYALS 3

CALGARY — Carson Focht scored twice as Calgary doubled up Victoria for a second win in a row.

James Malm, Mark Kastelic, Luke Coleman and Kaden Elder, into an empty net, also scored for the Hitmen (17-16-4).

Kaid Oliver, Brandon Cutler and Dante Hannoun provided the offence for the Royals (18-15-1).

---

OIL KINGS 3 GIANTS 1

EDMONTON — Trey Fix-Wolansky's power-play goal midway through the first period stood as the winner and the Oil Kings downed Vancouver.

Carter Souch and David Kope also scored for Edmonton (21-12-7) and Fix-Wolansky added an assist for a two-point night.

Bowen Byram scored for the Giants (23-10-2).

---

RAIDERS 5 PATS 3

REGINA — Parker Kelly scored twice as Prince Albert topped the Pats.

Sergei Sapego, Cole Fonstad and Sean Montgomery supplied the rest of the offence for the Raiders (34-3-1).

Robbie Holmes, Liam Schioler and Riley Krane scored for Regina (12-25-1).

