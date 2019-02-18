WHL Roundup: Blichfeld adds to league-leading numbers, Portland beats Seattle

PORTLAND, Ore. - Joachim Blichfeld added to his league-leading numbers with three goals and an assist as the Portland Winterhawks beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-2 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

The 20-year-old product of Denmark leads the WHL in goals with 48 and points with 98 in just 57 games played.

Cody Glass set up all three of Blichfeld's goals while Josh Paterson also scored for the Winterhawks (35-16-6).

Jaxan Kaluski and Matthew Weldman found the back of the net for the Thunderbirds (23-28-6).

Joel Hofer made 34 saves for the win as Cole Schwebius stopped 47-of-52 shots in defeat.

Portland went 2 for 3 on the power play while Seattle scored once on two chances with the man advantage.