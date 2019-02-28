WHL Roundup: Carson Focht's four-goal effort leads Hitmen over Broncos

CALGARY - Carson Focht had a four-goal effort and Kaden Elder added a hat trick as the Calgary Hitmen toppled the Swift Current Broncos 9-3 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

James Malm scored once and set up two more while Luke Coleman also had a goal for the Hitmen (32-22-6). Josh Prokop tacked on four assists and Vladislav Yeryomenko chipped in with three helpers.

Carter Chorney, Connor Horning and Matthew Culling hit the scoresheet for the Broncos (10-44-5), who are on a 12-game slide.

Jack McNaughton only had to make 11 saves for Calgary as Isaac Poulter turned away 23 shots for Swift Current.

The Hitmen went 2 for 5 on the power play while the Broncos were 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

HURRICANES 5 RAIDERS 4 (OT)

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Jake Elmer forced overtime with a goal at 17:43 of the third, then won it 20 seconds into the extra period to lift Lethbridge over the Raiders.

Dylan Cozens also had a pair of goals while Logan Barlage scored the other for the Hurricanes (33-18-10). Carl Tetachuk made 25 saves for the win.

Cole Fonstad, Justin Nachbaur, Spencer Moe and Kaiden Guhle scored for the Prince Albert (49-8-4). Ian Scott turned aside 23 shots in a losing cause.

---

REBELS 5 PATS 2

REGINA — Ethan Sakowich scored twice as Red Deer downed the Pats to pick up its second straight win after snapping a five-game losing streak.

Ethan Anders made 32 saves while Alexander Alexeyev, Brett Davis and Brandon Hagel also scored for the Rebels (31-24-5).

Cole Dubinsky and Brady Pouteau replied for Regina (18-40-3). Max Paddock stopped 22-of-26 shots in defeat.

---

BLAZERS 2 AMERICANS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Orrin Centazzo scored both goals for his club as the Blazers got by Tri-City.

Dylan Ferguson turned away 25 shots for Kamloops (23-29-6).

Sasha Mutala scored while Beck Warm stopped 43 shots for the Americans (33-23-3).

---

CHIEFS 7 COUGARS 1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Jaret Anderson-Dolan had two goals and three assists and Bailey Brkin made 27 saves as Spokane toppled the Cougars.

Luc Smith had a goal and two helpers for the Chiefs (33-19-7), who also got goals from Bobby Russell, Luke Toporowski, Connor Gabruch and Nolan Reid.

Josh Maser was the lone Prince George (17-37-8) skater to score. Taylor Gauthier gave up five goals on 16 shots for the loss.

---