WHL Roundup: Hart carries Silvertips to 2-1 win over Broncos in Game 1 of finals

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. - Carter Hart made 34 saves as the Everett Silvertips squeaked out a 2-1 win over the Swift Current Broncos in Game 1 of the Western Hockey League final on Friday.

Connor Dewar scored the game-winning goal for the Silvertips at 1:49 of the third period.

Patrick Bajkov opened the scoring with a power-play goal for Everett at 14:43 in the first.

Aleksi Heponiemi responded for the Broncos.

Stuart Skinner kicked out 23 shots for Swift Current.

The Broncos went 0 for 1 on the power play. The Silvertips went 1 for 2 with the man advantage.

Swift Current hosts Everett in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series for the WHL's Ed Chynoweth Cup on Saturday. The winner will advance to the Memorial Cup.