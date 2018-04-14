WHL Roundup: Hurricanes down Wheat Kings in Game 5 to advance to semis

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - Logan Flodell stopped all 32 shots he faced as the Lethbridge Hurricanes advanced to the Western Hockey League semifinals by beating the Brandon Wheat Kings 3-0 in Game 5 of their second-round series on Friday.

Brad Morrison scored twice — a short-handed goal in the first period and an empty-netter late in the third — to pace Lethbridge's offence. Logan Barlage added a power-play goal in the second period.

Dylan Myskiw stopped 27 shots for the Wheat Kings.

The Hurricanes will face the winner of the series between the Swift Current Broncos and the Moose Jaw Warriors in the league's semifinal.

---

BRONCOS 2 WARRIORS 0

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Stuart Skinner made 36 saves as Swift Current topped the Warriors in Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead in their second-round series.

Kaden Elden and Giorgio Estephan provided the offence for the Broncos, who can close out the series with a home win in Game 6 on Saturday night.

Brody Willms stopped 22 shots for Moose Jaw.

---

SILVERTIPS 4 WINTERHAWKS 0

EVERETT, Wash. — Carter Hart stopped 30 shots as the Silvertips blanked Portland in Game 5 to win their second-round series 4-1.

Jake Christiansen scored twice, including an empty-netter late in the third, and Riley Sutter and Gianni Fairbrother rounded out the offence for Everett.

Winterhawks goaltender Cole Kehler made 39 saves.

The Silvertips will face the Tri-City Americans in the semifinals. Tri-City swept the Victoria Royals in four games in their second-round series.

---