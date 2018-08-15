By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in

the Republican primary for Governor.

TP PR Meyer Walker
Adams 20 5 28 157
Ashland 19 1 2 16
Barron 36 17 110 1,504
Bayfield 29 8 43 347
Brown 97 46 779 10,190
Buffalo 23 1 3 23
Burnett 24 0 0 0
Calumet 36 11 215 1,452
Chippewa 45 13 77 889
Clark 50 8 88 571
Columbia 40 36 285 2,856
Crawford 27 11 23 226
Dane 246 137 1,178 11,453
Dodge 60 60 1,788 9,832
Door 21 21 242 2,694
Douglas 26 26 223 1,679
Dunn 35 0 0 0
EauClaire 87 87 367 4,872
Florence 8 0 0 0
FondduLac 67 67 1,124 9,750
Forest 17 7 120 415
Grant 52 4 17 105
Green 24 24 191 1,678
GreenLake 16 3 14 181
Iowa 29 7 55 427
Iron 19 0 0 0
Jackson 31 9 33 383
Jefferson 36 33 396 6,058
Juneau 29 0 0 0
Kenosha 123 121 761 8,629
Kewaunee 14 10 87 1,213
LaCrosse 55 14 129 1,222
Lafayette 28 0 0 0
Langlade 27 4 3 48
Lincoln 27 1 13 48
Manitowoc 43 7 43 726
Marathon 110 105 762 9,795
Marinette 28 0 0 0
Marquette 19 4 12 159
Menominee 2 1 7 67
Milwaukee 478 462 1,967 37,233
Monroe 40 2 11 103
Oconto 29 9 373 1,583
Oneida 29 4 68 485
Outagamie 99 0 0 0
Ozaukee 51 51 443 12,350
Pepin 11 0 0 0
Pierce 28 5 10 118
Polk 36 4 29 207
Portage 47 5 23 242
Price 23 12 35 411
Racine 69 62 765 14,517
Richland 34 5 11 149
Rock 97 41 276 3,141
Rusk 33 0 0 0
StCroix 42 40 392 4,841
Sauk 44 41 366 3,245
Sawyer 21 6 19 191
Shawano 43 1 6 85
Sheboygan 58 0 0 0
Taylor 27 4 61 455
Trempleau 26 6 30 417
Vernon 33 8 23 300
Vilas 15 14 105 2,337
Walworth 40 40 535 9,019
Washburn 25 5 56 201
Washington 45 45 1,041 20,128
Waukesha 197 195 2,488 56,867
Waupaca 39 4 13 80
Waushara 26 6 166 866
Winnebago 87 85 919 10,041
Wood 44 7 127 611
Totals 3,641 2,078 19,576 269,888

AP Elections 08-14-2018 21:49