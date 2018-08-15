WI-GOP-Gov-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in

the Republican primary for Governor.

TP PR Meyer Walker Adams 20 5 28 157 Ashland 19 1 2 16 Barron 36 17 110 1,504 Bayfield 29 8 43 347 Brown 97 46 779 10,190 Buffalo 23 1 3 23 Burnett 24 0 0 0 Calumet 36 11 215 1,452 Chippewa 45 13 77 889 Clark 50 8 88 571 Columbia 40 36 285 2,856 Crawford 27 11 23 226 Dane 246 137 1,178 11,453 Dodge 60 60 1,788 9,832 Door 21 21 242 2,694 Douglas 26 26 223 1,679 Dunn 35 0 0 0 EauClaire 87 87 367 4,872 Florence 8 0 0 0 FondduLac 67 67 1,124 9,750 Forest 17 7 120 415 Grant 52 4 17 105 Green 24 24 191 1,678 GreenLake 16 3 14 181 Iowa 29 7 55 427 Iron 19 0 0 0 Jackson 31 9 33 383 Jefferson 36 33 396 6,058 Juneau 29 0 0 0 Kenosha 123 121 761 8,629 Kewaunee 14 10 87 1,213 LaCrosse 55 14 129 1,222 Lafayette 28 0 0 0 Langlade 27 4 3 48 Lincoln 27 1 13 48 Manitowoc 43 7 43 726 Marathon 110 105 762 9,795 Marinette 28 0 0 0 Marquette 19 4 12 159 Menominee 2 1 7 67 Milwaukee 478 462 1,967 37,233 Monroe 40 2 11 103 Oconto 29 9 373 1,583 Oneida 29 4 68 485 Outagamie 99 0 0 0 Ozaukee 51 51 443 12,350 Pepin 11 0 0 0 Pierce 28 5 10 118 Polk 36 4 29 207 Portage 47 5 23 242 Price 23 12 35 411 Racine 69 62 765 14,517 Richland 34 5 11 149 Rock 97 41 276 3,141 Rusk 33 0 0 0 StCroix 42 40 392 4,841 Sauk 44 41 366 3,245 Sawyer 21 6 19 191 Shawano 43 1 6 85 Sheboygan 58 0 0 0 Taylor 27 4 61 455 Trempleau 26 6 30 417 Vernon 33 8 23 300 Vilas 15 14 105 2,337 Walworth 40 40 535 9,019 Washburn 25 5 56 201 Washington 45 45 1,041 20,128 Waukesha 197 195 2,488 56,867 Waupaca 39 4 13 80 Waushara 26 6 166 866 Winnebago 87 85 919 10,041 Wood 44 7 127 611 Totals 3,641 2,078 19,576 269,888

AP Elections 08-14-2018 21:49