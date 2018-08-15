https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/WI-GOP-Gov-Cnty-13155394.php
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in
the Republican primary for Governor.
|TP
|PR
|Meyer
|Walker
|Adams
|20
|5
|28
|157
|Ashland
|19
|1
|2
|16
|Barron
|36
|17
|110
|1,504
|Bayfield
|29
|8
|43
|347
|Brown
|97
|46
|779
|10,190
|Buffalo
|23
|1
|3
|23
|Burnett
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Calumet
|36
|11
|215
|1,452
|Chippewa
|45
|13
|77
|889
|Clark
|50
|8
|88
|571
|Columbia
|40
|36
|285
|2,856
|Crawford
|27
|11
|23
|226
|Dane
|246
|137
|1,178
|11,453
|Dodge
|60
|60
|1,788
|9,832
|Door
|21
|21
|242
|2,694
|Douglas
|26
|26
|223
|1,679
|Dunn
|35
|0
|0
|0
|EauClaire
|87
|87
|367
|4,872
|Florence
|8
|0
|0
|0
|FondduLac
|67
|67
|1,124
|9,750
|Forest
|17
|7
|120
|415
|Grant
|52
|4
|17
|105
|Green
|24
|24
|191
|1,678
|GreenLake
|16
|3
|14
|181
|Iowa
|29
|7
|55
|427
|Iron
|19
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson
|31
|9
|33
|383
|Jefferson
|36
|33
|396
|6,058
|Juneau
|29
|0
|0
|0
|Kenosha
|123
|121
|761
|8,629
|Kewaunee
|14
|10
|87
|1,213
|LaCrosse
|55
|14
|129
|1,222
|Lafayette
|28
|0
|0
|0
|Langlade
|27
|4
|3
|48
|Lincoln
|27
|1
|13
|48
|Manitowoc
|43
|7
|43
|726
|Marathon
|110
|105
|762
|9,795
|Marinette
|28
|0
|0
|0
|Marquette
|19
|4
|12
|159
|Menominee
|2
|1
|7
|67
|Milwaukee
|478
|462
|1,967
|37,233
|Monroe
|40
|2
|11
|103
|Oconto
|29
|9
|373
|1,583
|Oneida
|29
|4
|68
|485
|Outagamie
|99
|0
|0
|0
|Ozaukee
|51
|51
|443
|12,350
|Pepin
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Pierce
|28
|5
|10
|118
|Polk
|36
|4
|29
|207
|Portage
|47
|5
|23
|242
|Price
|23
|12
|35
|411
|Racine
|69
|62
|765
|14,517
|Richland
|34
|5
|11
|149
|Rock
|97
|41
|276
|3,141
|Rusk
|33
|0
|0
|0
|StCroix
|42
|40
|392
|4,841
|Sauk
|44
|41
|366
|3,245
|Sawyer
|21
|6
|19
|191
|Shawano
|43
|1
|6
|85
|Sheboygan
|58
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor
|27
|4
|61
|455
|Trempleau
|26
|6
|30
|417
|Vernon
|33
|8
|23
|300
|Vilas
|15
|14
|105
|2,337
|Walworth
|40
|40
|535
|9,019
|Washburn
|25
|5
|56
|201
|Washington
|45
|45
|1,041
|20,128
|Waukesha
|197
|195
|2,488
|56,867
|Waupaca
|39
|4
|13
|80
|Waushara
|26
|6
|166
|866
|Winnebago
|87
|85
|919
|10,041
|Wood
|44
|7
|127
|611
|Totals
|3,641
|2,078
|19,576
|269,888
AP Elections 08-14-2018 21:49
