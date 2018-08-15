By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in

the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

Vukmir
Adams 61
Ashland 7
Barron 379
Bayfield 123
Brown 4,956
Buffalo 8
Burnett 0
Calumet 714
Chippewa 282
Clark 181
Columbia 1,095
Crawford 53
Dane 5,923
Dodge 4,588
Door 1,306
Douglas 514
Dunn 0
EauClaire 2,054
Florence 0
FondduLac 5,233
Forest 143
Grant 28
Green 717
GreenLake 99
Iowa 199
Iron 0
Jackson 140
Jefferson 3,013
Juneau 0
Kenosha 4,431
Kewaunee 584
LaCrosse 501
Lafayette 0
Langlade 35
Lincoln 27
Manitowoc 381
Marathon 4,472
Marinette 0
Marquette 49
Menominee 31
Milwaukee 25,048
Monroe 28
Oconto 631
Oneida 229
Outagamie 0
Ozaukee 8,118
Pepin 0
Pierce 40
Polk 55
Portage 127
Price 181
Racine 8,265
Richland 45
Rock 1,344
Rusk 29
StCroix 1,734
Sauk 1,181
Sawyer 29
Shawano 35
Sheboygan 0
Taylor 173
Trempleau 166
Vernon 114
Vilas 995
Walworth 4,951
Washburn 36
Washington 12,963
Waukesha 39,698
Waupaca 59
Waushara 357
Winnebago 4,571
Wood 225
Totals 153,754

AP Elections 08-14-2018 21:49