By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in
the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.
|Vukmir
|Adams
|61
|Ashland
|7
|Barron
|379
|Bayfield
|123
|Brown
|4,956
|Buffalo
|8
|Burnett
|0
|Calumet
|714
|Chippewa
|282
|Clark
|181
|Columbia
|1,095
|Crawford
|53
|Dane
|5,923
|Dodge
|4,588
|Door
|1,306
|Douglas
|514
|Dunn
|0
|EauClaire
|2,054
|Florence
|0
|FondduLac
|5,233
|Forest
|143
|Grant
|28
|Green
|717
|GreenLake
|99
|Iowa
|199
|Iron
|0
|Jackson
|140
|Jefferson
|3,013
|Juneau
|0
|Kenosha
|4,431
|Kewaunee
|584
|LaCrosse
|501
|Lafayette
|0
|Langlade
|35
|Lincoln
|27
|Manitowoc
|381
|Marathon
|4,472
|Marinette
|0
|Marquette
|49
|Menominee
|31
|Milwaukee
|25,048
|Monroe
|28
|Oconto
|631
|Oneida
|229
|Outagamie
|0
|Ozaukee
|8,118
|Pepin
|0
|Pierce
|40
|Polk
|55
|Portage
|127
|Price
|181
|Racine
|8,265
|Richland
|45
|Rock
|1,344
|Rusk
|29
|StCroix
|1,734
|Sauk
|1,181
|Sawyer
|29
|Shawano
|35
|Sheboygan
|0
|Taylor
|173
|Trempleau
|166
|Vernon
|114
|Vilas
|995
|Walworth
|4,951
|Washburn
|36
|Washington
|12,963
|Waukesha
|39,698
|Waupaca
|59
|Waushara
|357
|Winnebago
|4,571
|Wood
|225
|Totals
|153,754
AP Elections 08-14-2018 21:49
