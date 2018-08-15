WI-GOP-Senate-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in

the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

Vukmir Adams 61 Ashland 7 Barron 379 Bayfield 123 Brown 4,956 Buffalo 8 Burnett 0 Calumet 714 Chippewa 282 Clark 181 Columbia 1,095 Crawford 53 Dane 5,923 Dodge 4,588 Door 1,306 Douglas 514 Dunn 0 EauClaire 2,054 Florence 0 FondduLac 5,233 Forest 143 Grant 28 Green 717 GreenLake 99 Iowa 199 Iron 0 Jackson 140 Jefferson 3,013 Juneau 0 Kenosha 4,431 Kewaunee 584 LaCrosse 501 Lafayette 0 Langlade 35 Lincoln 27 Manitowoc 381 Marathon 4,472 Marinette 0 Marquette 49 Menominee 31 Milwaukee 25,048 Monroe 28 Oconto 631 Oneida 229 Outagamie 0 Ozaukee 8,118 Pepin 0 Pierce 40 Polk 55 Portage 127 Price 181 Racine 8,265 Richland 45 Rock 1,344 Rusk 29 StCroix 1,734 Sauk 1,181 Sawyer 29 Shawano 35 Sheboygan 0 Taylor 173 Trempleau 166 Vernon 114 Vilas 995 Walworth 4,951 Washburn 36 Washington 12,963 Waukesha 39,698 Waupaca 59 Waushara 357 Winnebago 4,571 Wood 225 Totals 153,754

AP Elections 08-14-2018 21:49