WI-Gov-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in

the race for Governor.

Turnbull White Adams 67 40 Ashland 54 45 Barron 109 63 Bayfield 81 46 Brown 810 509 Buffalo 50 24 Burnett 93 32 Calumet 145 70 Chippewa 187 118 Clark 75 68 Columbia 197 111 Crawford 35 32 Dane 1,755 980 Dodge 245 143 Door 102 63 Douglas 191 109 Dunn 179 119 EauClaire 409 257 Florence 8 10 FondduLac 278 171 Forest 25 24 Grant 160 92 Green 127 99 GreenLake 49 24 Iowa 74 43 Iron 17 12 Jackson 54 43 Jefferson 204 129 Juneau 67 42 Kenosha 726 474 Kewaunee 44 26 LaCrosse 475 321 Lafayette 39 23 Langlade 619 29 Lincoln 137 52 Manitowoc 246 145 Marathon 499 215 Marinette 99 66 Marquette 46 29 Menominee 18 7 Milwaukee 2,297 1,957 Monroe 118 77 Oconto 75 46 Oneida 275 59 Outagamie 559 335 Ozaukee 252 118 Pepin 25 11 Pierce 242 95 Polk 168 75 Portage 338 188 Price 34 23 Racine 646 455 Richland 44 32 Rock 638 366 Rusk 32 18 StCroix 446 224 Sauk 231 133 Sawyer 78 17 Shawano 211 52 Sheboygan 249 223 Taylor 48 19 Trempleau 75 66 Vernon 70 51 Vilas 85 36 Walworth 362 210 Washburn 47 39 Washington 315 172 Waukesha 971 545 Waupaca 168 72 Waushara 61 35 Winnebago 613 315 Wood 217 111 Totals 18,785 11,080

AP Elections 11-07-2018 18:49