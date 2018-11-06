0 of 106 precincts - 0 percent

Caleb Frostman, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Andre Jacque, GOP 0 - 0 percent

District 5

0 of 93 precincts - 0 percent

Julie Henszey, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Dale Kooyenga, GOP 0 - 0 percent

District 7

0 of 67 precincts - 0 percent

Chris Larson, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Red Arnold, GOP 0 - 0 percent

District 9

0 of 86 precincts - 0 percent

Kyle Whelton, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Devin LeMahieu, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 13

0 of 97 precincts - 0 percent

Michelle Zahn, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Scott Fitzgerald, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 17

0 of 201 precincts - 0 percent

Kriss Marion, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Howard Marklein, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 19

0 of 87 precincts - 0 percent

Lee Snodgrass, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Roger Roth, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 21

0 of 62 precincts - 0 percent

Lori Hawkins, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Van Wanggaard, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 23

0 of 159 precincts - 0 percent

Chris Kapsner, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Kathy Bernier, GOP 0 - 0 percent

District 25

0 of 205 precincts - 0 percent

Janet Bewley, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

James Bolen, GOP 0 - 0 percent

District 27

0 of 121 precincts - 0 percent

Jon Erpenbach, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Casey Helbach, GOP 0 - 0 percent

District 29

0 of 173 precincts - 0 percent

Richard Pulcher, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Jerry Petrowski, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 31

0 of 185 precincts - 0 percent

Jeff Smith, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Mel Pittman, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Aaron Camacho, Grn 0 - 0 percent

AP Elections 11-06-2018 13:39