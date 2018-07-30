Wage hike backers given 30 more days to gather signatures

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Supporters of an effort to raise Arkansas' minimum wage have been given an additional 30 days to circulate petitions after falling short of the signatures required to qualify for the November ballot.

Secretary of State Mark Martin's office said Monday it had determined supporters of the wage hike proposal had submitted no more than 52,124 valid signatures. The proposed initiated act needs at least 67,887 signatures from registered voters to qualify for the November ballot.

The proposal would gradually raise Arkansas' minimum age from $8.50 an hour to $11 an hour by 2021.

Martin's office last week gave supporters of a casino legalization measure 30 more days to circulate petitions.